Henley Town cruise to comfortable win

RHENLEY Town cruised to a comfortable 6-0 win against GORING UNITED in their Division 1 clash at The Triangle on Saturday.

Town opened the scoring after five minutes when Charlie Douglas headed home.

Goring, with their only effort on goal, managed to hit the crossbar directly from a corner before some good link-up play from Aaran Finch, Harri Douglas and Charlie Douglas crossed for Harry Geyton to head past keeper Matt Trimmings. Freddie Kirby hit the crossbar soon after and volleyed the rebound narrowly missing.

The second half continued with Henley on top and despite some good saves from Trimmings they soon increased their lead when substitute Luke Mulvaney curled the ball into the top corner. Geyton rounded the keeper to add a fourth on 60 minutes.

Good work down the right side from Will Churchward resulted in his cross being scrambled home by Charlie Douglas who then added another to complete his hat-trick and seal the points to keep Henley in contention for promotion.

In the Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup GORNG UNITED RESERVES drew 1-1 with TWYFORD AND RUSCOME.