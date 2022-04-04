‘We can’t afford more injuries’

MIDFIELDER Andy Rinomhota is set to miss not just Saturday’s crucial Championship encounter with Barnsley due to injury but is likely to be out for the rest of the season.

Interim manager Paul Ince broke the news ahead of the clash at Oakwell where the Royals will take on their relegation rivals.

Rinomhota picked up a knee injury during the 1-0 win over Blackburn. Ince revealed Rinomhota is expected to miss the next two months, ruling him out of the final eight matches of the campaign.

“Andy’s one of our holding midfield players. He’s such a warrior. He doesn’t come off unless he’s actually hurt,” Ince told his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. “His season is done which is a massive blow for us and a massive blow for him, but he’ll be back next season.”

Attacking midfielder Alen Halilovic is another player who will miss the Barnsley match after developing a thigh injury, but there is positive news about left-back Baba Rahman, who has been out since the middle of February with a hamstring problem and is now back in training. Another player to pick up an injury in the Blackburn game was Yakou Meite. He is set to be out for up to six weeks, making a return before the end of the season.

Ince said: “We’ve only got one centre forward in Lucas Joao at the moment so you can imagine the ramifications if we lose him. We have to be careful with what we do with the players in training. We can’t overload them too much because we can’t afford to pick up any more injuries.”

Meanwhile, former manager Brian McDermott has advised Ince and the team to go into Saturday’s game with a winning mindset.

A win would help secure survival in the championship for another season. There is currently a five-point gap Reading in 21st position and Barnsley in 22nd, the first of the three relegation places.

Speaking on BBC Radio Berkshire, McDermott urged the Royals to play to win. He said: “The most important thing is to play the game and not the occasion. Reading have got better players than Barnsley in my opinion, but Barnsley is a tough place to go and they’ve had a couple of decent results.”

McDermott added even if they win the relegation battle next season promises to be very challenging for the Royals with uncertainty over the future of the manager, senior players out of contract and severe financial constraints.