Depleted Henley Town ease to comfortable home win

HENLEY TOWN ran out winners in their home Thames Valley Premier League Division 1 clash with Tadley Calleva Reserves at the Triangle Ground last Saturday.

Going into the game Henley were missing three regular first team players against a side that were boosted by several visitors fielding senior players as they were without a fixture.

Tadley had the better of the first 15 minutes but Henley went ahead after 20 minutes when Freddie Kirby slid the ball under the keeper after a through ball from Charlie Douglas.

Kirby came close soon after with a header that went narrowly wide.

Man-of-the-match Mike Classen, after a fine solo run, was fouled in the area and Charlie Douglas slotted home the penalty to double the lead.

Tadley came back and created a couple of chances before pulling a goal a back just before half-time.

Town came out strongly after the break and added a third from a corner when a Tadley Calleva defender turned the ball into his own goal.

The visitors rarely threatened keeper Isaac Aitchison for the rest of the game and substitute Mark Kakembo wrapped up the points adding a fourth goal 10 minutes before full time.