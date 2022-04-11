Roberts’ late strike secures villagers semi-final spot

GORING UNITED RESERVES crashed out of the Intermediate Cup after going down to a 3-1 home defeat against BURGHFIELD RESERVES last Saturday.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead before Jamie Taylor pulled a goal back on 38 minutes.

In the second half Goring pushed for an equaliser but it was the visitors who scored net on 55 minutes to wrap up the scoring.

In the Junior Cup, Thames Valley Division 3 side HAMBLEDEN FC made it through to the semi-finals after defeating WINDLESHAM AND CHOBHAM A in a fiery encounter at the Dene that saw two red cards issued, a sin bin and three penalties.

Windlesham took the lead in the 30th minute with their only attack of the first half. A rash challenge in the box after a quick free kick gave Windlesham a penalty, which they converted.

After a poor challenge on a Windlesham player Hambleden were reduced to 10 men when Luke Logan was red carded. Windlesham were also reduced to 10 men after one of their players was also red carded for retaliation to the challenge.

In the second half Hambleden started quickly and won a penalty on 50 minutes which Gabriel Pinto converted to level the scores.

Windlesham took the lead again in controversial circumstances. A visiting player broke through and looked offside from the through ball but went on to score against the keeper. The lineman flagged for offside but the referee overruled the decision. To make matters worse for the hosts goalkeeper Dylan Wild was sin-binned for protesting the decision.

Despite being down to nine players Hambleden rallied and staged a fight back. On 70 minutes they won another penalty when Pinto was once again brought down in the box. Pinto stepped up to rifle home the penalty to level the scores.

This rallied nine-man Hambleden to stage a fight back, and they won a second penalty on 70 minutes when Pinto was again hauled down in the box, again he took the penalty himself and scored. With two minutes of the match remaining Hambleden cleared a corner with the ball falling to Pinto on the halfway line who played in Andrew Roberts who beat the last man and slotted past the Windlesham keeper. Hambleden saw out the remaining minutes to secure their first semi-final spot for 10 years.

The semi-final against Harchester Hawks will played at Sol Joel Park tomorrow (Saturday) kick-off 2pm.