Stewart chips in with final goal as side secure title

WOODCOTE were crowned Division 2 East champions last Saturday — with five matches of the season still to play — after defeating visitors CHALFONT WASPS 4-0.

The villagers wrapped up the title with a 17th consecutive victory in all-competitions.

The home team flew out of the traps and established their dominance early on. Thirty minutes of good football saw them take a 3-0 lead.

It took only 12 minutes for Toby Nowell to notch his 31st goal of the season, receiving a sublime through ball from Tommy Elmore and finishing in style.

Within two minutes the score was 2-0 as Joe Webber sneaked in at the near post to convert Frank Dillon’s corner.

The third goal came on 25 minutes from a similar combination. Frank Dillon’s corner was headed-on by Sam Green and it was Webber again on-hand to score from close range. Chalfont made a good attempt to salvage some pride, though Steve McMullen in the Woodcote goal had little to do all afternoon.

Woodcote’s fourth goal did not arrive until 15 minutes from the end. Matt Ploszynski’s cross found James Stewart who placed a chip over the keeper.

In an impressive all-round team performance, in which the pace and ability of the front three, Nowell, Webber and Stewart proved decisive, Woodcote’s centre-backs, Alec Curtis and Sam Green held total dominance, as they have done in almost every game this season.

Woodcote’s title was secured as WATLINGTON TOWN pulled off a 2-1 win against PROCISION, the only side left with enough matches to overhaul the villagers going into last weekend’s match.

Ashley Stevens and Jaiden Hawkins were both on target for Watlington.