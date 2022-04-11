O’Connor scores brace to help Harriers secure plate honours

AFC HENLEY HARRIERS U12s ran out comfortable winners in their East Berks Plate final as they defeated HEARTS OF TEDDLOTHIAN PUMAS U12s 5-2 last Saturday at Binfield FC.

The Harriers started strongly, passing and using the width of the pitch to breakdown the Pumas’ defence with Albie Ball making good runs down the right and combining well with Aarian Atwal and Raphie Barron.

Atwal was denied early on after a shot rebounded off the crossbar. This set the tone for the first half and after 15 minutes a Ollie O’Connor corner saw the ball curling into the goal mouth and although the keeper got a hand to it, the ball found its way into the back of the net to put the Harriers ahead.

Soon after O’Connor made it 2-0 with a shot from outside the box into the top right corner.

Although the Pumas pressed throughout, the resolute goalkeeping of Charlotte Wilks ensured the Harriers continued to press home their advantage with two good saves.

The Harriers kept the pressure up with Josh Nicholson putting himself in a shooting position and capturing balls leaving the box, only to be denied by a fraction above the bar or good goalkeeping.

The Harriers forced several corners from the right taken and delivered to the centre of the box by Oscar Sheppard who also went close with a free kick from just outside the box.

Elysia Chilvers managed to push into space from defence and headed a ball over the top of the Pumas midfield into Max Mollison who slotted home from a crowd of defenders to make it 3-0.

Raiph Surplice then broke free on goal only to be brought down from a push from behind. Surplice stepped up to score from the spot to make it 4-0 at half-time.

The second half began with Sheppard receiving a pass from Nicholson on the right, and he took a shot which was saved by the keeper but the ball was spilled and Atwal reacted fastest to make it 5-0.

A stalemate in play ensued with both sides formulating attacks with the Harriers defence of Joshua Joao and Finley Willson making numerous tackles.

With 10 minutes remaining the Pumas scored two goals in as many minutes to make it 5-2.

With five minutes remaining Harriers gave Wilks a run down the left and Surplice stepped in as goalkeeper and within a minute of the change Surplice tipped a shot over the bar and Wilks made a break down the left and and saw her shot rebound off the inside of the post.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U15s ran out 3-2 winners in their final East Berks League match of the season at Aldershot side JUNIOR SHOTS BLUES U15s.

The visitors, kicking downhill in the first half, got off to a good start as Finnbar Scott raced down the left wing before finding Max Stokes with a pinpoint cross in the six-yard box who fired home to make it 1-0.

At the back the Hurricanes were looking strong as Mickael Vaisset had a good game at right back while Jasper Quinnell was good cover on the opposite flank of the defence and he had to make a key interception down the left as the Shots looked to break through and score the equaliser.

The hosts levelled in controversial circumstances as a goal that was originally flagged as offside was overturned to make it 1-1.

Tom Yeoman was proving a threat down the right and forced a corner mid-way through the first half after a good shot. Stokes’ corner was floated into the six-yard box where the Hurricanes attack put the Shots defence under pressure and they turned the ball into their own net.

Instinctive reactions of goalkeeper Joe Hybert ensured the Hurricanes went into half-time 2-1 up. Faced with a one-on-one situation, Hybert stood tall and strong and took a ball flush to the face but managed to turn it away for a corner. The Hurricanes conceded a goal just after half-time as the Blues made it 2-2. Centre back pairing of Max Cranstoun and Luca Thomson tackled and blocked everything that came their way to maintain parity for the visitors.

Josh Livesey was proving a threat for the Hurricanes up front with his searing pace and he went close to wrestling the game back for the Hurricanes as he flashed a drive wide. Joe Turner then timed his run to perfection to split the Shots’ defence and create a one-on-one situation for himself but his effort went inches wide.

Pressure was still mounting at the back for the Hurricanes and it was Sam Archibald whose strength in the tackle was proving key at keeping the Shots out. Fellow defender James Penkethman was also vital at the back as his tackling and ability to read the game was instrumental in keeping the Shots at bay.

Joe Winpenny’s strength and combativeness at the back were vital before his through ball sent Alfie Agar away.

Agar was driving the Hurricanes forward from the middle of the park and his burst of pace took him away from the Shots midfield only for him to be brought down deep into the Shots half. From the resulting free kick Agar sent the ball just wide.

This pressure eventually told as the Hurricanes midfield captain Christian Rowbotham broke free from his defensive duties to surge into the Shots half to set up the winning attack.

Rowbotham threaded the ball to Scott down the left. Scott then delivered the ball into the penalty area where Tom Atkinson had ghosted into the box from his wide right position and he steered the ball into the top right-hand corner for the winning goal.

The Hurricanes hung on in the dying minutes to wrap up the three points which ensured them a fifth-place finish.