Visitors have no answer as United wrap up league title

GORING UNITED thrashed visitors SOUTHBANK 8-0 last Sunday to secure the Division 2 title in their final league match of the season at Sheepcot Recreation Ground.

United started tentatively and were not retaining possession well enough, allowing Southbank to cause problems with their pacey striker upfront. After 20 minutes Goring were starting to find their rhythm and play good football as Matt Hayden played a ball cutting through the Southbank defence for Dan Wallace to get on the end of. The goalkeeper came charging out to meet him and as Wallace shot, the keeper handled it outside the penalty box. This stopped a certain goal so the referee issued a red card, reducing the visitors to 10 men.

The numerical advantage allowed Goring to comfortably keep the ball and dominate the game from then on.

Southbank coped well for the most of the first half but Goring had almost all of the ball but were struggling to find the back of the net.

Matt Hayden finally got the breakthrough when his shot was mishandled by the replacement Southbank goalkeeper.

In the second half Goring dominated as they scored seven further goals. Hayden scored the second goal, this time his shot deflecting in past the helpless goalkeeper.

Soon after man-of-the-match Josh Stevens saw the ball fall to him 25 yards out and he rifled a shot into the top right-hand corner.

From then on Goring were in cruise control and added five more goals from Wallace, James Mugford, Andrew Taylor, Tom Brownlow and Calvin Nicholson.

In Division 1 EMMER GREEN were held to a 1-1 draw at home against WESTWOOD WANDERERS.

Emmer Green got off to the worst possible start and conceded the lead in the first minutes of the game.

The home side responded well but went into half-time 1-0 down.

Emmer Green levelled in the second half through Luke Donegan with an expert lofted finish.