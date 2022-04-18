Tominey strike completes turnaround for visitors

HENLEY Town Ladies came from 2-0 down to secure all three points in their final Thames Valley Counties League Development Division match of the season at Wraysbury on Sunday.

Henley struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, partly due to the late arrival of the referee causing the match to start later.

Henley had some early chances with Lottie Willson and skipper Hannah Palmer both showing their skill and pace down the left and right wings respectively.

Nat O’Driscoll went close to opening the scoring on 18 minutes when her shot just went wide of the post.

Two minutes later player of the match Georgia Hill and playmaker Ali Hannigan replaced Willson and O’Driscoll. Hill whipped in a corner but the Wraysbury keeper did well to deflect the ball and deny the visitors.

The back line of Rilett, Colam Houghton and Candilio were caught out on 29 minutes when a Wraysbury player found space to open the scoring.

Hill then put in a searching cross to find the feet of Chloe Rogers but her shot went narrowly wide.

Beth Brown-George replaced Tominey just before half-time as Wraysbury continued to press forward. Brown-George disrupted passing play and made some crucial interceptions in midfield while goalkeeper Eliza Carpenter pulled off several good saves.

At half-time Henley player manager Anna West reverted back to a 4-4-2 formation.

This initially worked to good effect as midfielders Zaya Carter, Rogers, Hill and Tominey began attacking moves to set up O’Driscoll and Hannah Palmer. However, just as Henley had begun to dominate Wraysbury doubled their lead with a shot from the edge of the box.

Henley hit back with Hill forcing several corners which were defended well by the hosts until the 59th minute when one found Rogers who set up Palmer to score.

Henley continued to press forward with Hill being awarded a free kick just outside the area. Hill’s curling right foot kick found the top left-hand corner to level the scores.

On 78 minutes Hannigan and Willson charged towards the box as Palmer delivered a cross which found Tominey who fired home the winning goal.

Both sides created further chances but Henley held on to secure the points which ensures them a top three finish.