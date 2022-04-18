Angel and Reeves goals sink Burghfield

EMMER GREEN continued their push for promotion from Division 2 as they defeated hosts BURGHFIELD RESERVES last Sunday.

The visitors took the lead when a long throw was taken down by Toby Angel and guided in from close range.

Emmer Green doubled their lead when Conor Reeves got up highest to divert a cross home with a header.

The visitors were 2-0 up at the break and had more chances in the second half to add to their tally but Burghfield defended stubbornly.

On Thursday of last week EMMER GREEN ran out 3-2 winners at a windy Laurel Park against LOXWOOD PARK RANGERS.

Emmer Green went behind from a 25-yard strike which took the visitors by surprise.

Emmer Green responded well and were level through a well converted Daniel Donegan penalty kick after Charlie Cooper was fouled in the box.

Early in the second half Emmer Green took the lead when Cooper’s free kick cross was nodded home by Shane Guidera after a goalmouth scramble.

Emmer Green made it

3-1 after Charlie Cooper bent home a free kick to give visitors a two-goal cushion.

Loxwood rallied and pulled a goal back to leave an anxious end to the game but the visitors held on to secure all three points.