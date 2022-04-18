Douglas bags four goals to help side maintain promotion push

CHARLIE Douglas scored four goals to help HENLEY TOWN run out 5-2 winners away at ROTHERFIELD UNITED in their Division 1 clash last Saturday.

Town started brightly and opened the scoring after five minutes when Douglas side footed home.

Rotherfield equalised through James Day after a mistake from Oscar Wiseman and then took the lead through Thomas Golden with Brendan Keane giving away a penalty.

Henley managed to get back into the game when Mike Classen was fouled in the area and Douglas slotted home the resulting spot kick.

The visitors took the lead just before the break when a cross from Aaran Finch was headed past the keeper to complete a first half hat-trick for Douglas. Henley settled down in the second half and took control of the game when a Rotherfield defender was sent off after pulling back Douglas when clean through on goal.

Town added a fourth when Freddie Kirby was tripped in the box and Douglas scored his second penalty and fourth goal of the game.

With 10 minutes left a fine move resulted in Dan York curling a fine shot into the top corner to complete the scoring.

The result takes Henley up into second place in the table and leaves them with a chance of automatic promotion.

With two sides having withdrawn from Division 2, HAMBLEDEN maintained their unbeaten run in the league which now stretches to almost two seasons as they defeated visitors HURST RESERVES at the Dene.

A much-changed home side saw Adam Palmer, Zodey Sabijan, Marcus Cook and Simon Bradley all getting game time for the champions.

The visitors started the stronger of the two sides and hit the post in the opening minutes.

Soon after Hambleden goalkeeper Stefan Bloyce pulled off a fingertip save to deny the visitors.

Hambleden then had a period of pressure but were denied several times by the visiting goalkeeper including one save that from a low shot from Jonny Openshaw.

Alex Harris White and Henry Arthur were both denied by the goalkeeper following a succession of corners.

Just before half-time a long through ball to Louis Drake saw him run through for a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper where he appeared to be tripped by a visiting covering defender and the referee waved play on.

Hambleden were the better side in the second half but they were continually thwarted by the Hurst goalkeeper. On 65 minutes the decisive goal came when a Rowan Stacey corner was headed down by Richard Vallis for Drake to flick the ball into the net against his former club. Following the goal the visiting goalkeeper was sent to the sin bin for protests to the referee.

From here on Hambleden, with the numerical advantage, held firm to ensure the three points.

Alex Halsey netted a goal in each half to help

GORING UNITED RESERVES run out 2-1 winners in their away clash at READING CITY DEVELOPMENT.

In Division 4 HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT suffered only their second league defeat of the season at home to BERKS COUNTY ROVERS.

Having won the title almost three weeks ago, Town came up against strong opposition with manager Paul Mulvaney giving opportunities to a number of fringe players.

Hugh Barklem found the net on the hour, only for the visitors to equalise in the 80th minute and go on to score the winner in the last couple of minutes.

After the match Henley were presented with the Division 4 trophy.