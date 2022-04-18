Substitute’s strike earns villagers league and cup double

WOODCOTE made history last Saturday as they completed a league and cup double for the first time in the club’s 116-year history.

Having wrapped up the Hellenic League Division 2 East title the week before the villagers ran out narrow winners in the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup final against Easington Sports Development in front of a crowd of more than 200 spectators at Oxford City’s Velocity Stadium.

Easington shaded the first half and could have taken the lead midway when a strike from 25-yards drew a fine finger tip save from Steve McMullen, the ball bouncing back into play off the upright. Woodcote created several half-chances in the first period with Joe Webber coming the closest to scoring, but he was thwarted by a piece of quick thinking by the Easington goalkeeper.

An inspired half-time change of formation and personnel by the management team of Andy Silver and Rob Wytchard, tipped the balance in Woodcote’s favour.

The introduction of Matt Ploszynski from the bench into the midfield proved immediately decisive. With his first touch, Ploszynski hit a shot from distance which brought a fine save from the Easington keeper.

In the 57th minute came the decisive goal. Frank Dillon galloped down the left and his cross found James Worsfold who skilfully laid the ball into the path of Ploszkynski whose powerful shot found the net.

After that, in spite of their best efforts, Easington were seldom able to breach Woodcote’s resolute defence in which the back four of Ryan Corbett, Alec Curtis, Sam Green and Frank Dillon were outstanding. When Easington did threaten to score late in the game they found Steve McMullen in goal impossible to beat.

McMullen made several fine saves including a double save close to the end of the match.

Woodcote more than matched their young opponents in the second half, especially in midfield where Ofari Boateng and Tommy Chapman were at their best, and they might have increased their lead late on when Jake Dillon shot just wide and then Webber was through in space but rushed his shot and saw the keeper make a good save.