Cousins is hat-trick hero in nine-goal rout

EMMER GREEN drew 2-2 at home against 116 EXILES in their Division 2 clash at the Recreation Ground on Thursday evening of last week.

The home side went a goal down midway through the first half but James Bozarth levelled when he latched on to Jack Drinkwater’s long throw-in and bent it in at the back post.

After the break Emmer Green fell behind again but pulled it back through Lewis Jenkins after Liam Lukeman’s initial shot was parried straight to Jenkins’s feet who made no mistake.

Emmer Green had opportunities to take all three points with the best chance falling to Charlie Cooper in the dying minutes but he failed to capitalise.

On Sunday EMMER GREEN thrashed 10-man visitors ROSE AND THISTLE 9-0.

Joe Harvey started the scoring when the keeper failed to deal with his cross and the ball slipped through his hands.

Ben Cousins made it 2-0 when Liam Lukeman laid the ball back to Cousins on the edge of the box and fired home into the top right corner.

Lukeman made it 3-0 and Daniel Donegan made it 4-0 from the spot after Charlie Cooper was fouled in the box leaving the hosts comfortable at half-time.

Jenkins made it 5-0 after some good work from Donegan and Cooper and Daniel Donegan made it 6-0 when James Bozarth’s initial shot was parried into Donegan’s path who made no mistake with his left foot.

Bozarth made it 7-0 with a volley and Ben Cousins finished the scoring grabbing Emmer Green’s last two goals sealing his first goals for the club with a hat-trick.