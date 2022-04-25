Woodley brace earns share of the spoils

HENLEY TOWN were held to a 2-2 draw in their Thames Valley Premier League Division 1 away clash at Goring United last Saturday.

On a difficult pitch Town found it difficult to play their usual passing game, with Goring giving them no time on the ball and looking to avenge their 6-0 defeat at The Triangle last month.

The visitors had the majority of the possession in the first half but it was Goring who took the lead when a long ball between Brendan Keane and keeper Isaac Aitchison was intercepted and the Goring centre forward Daniel Wallace finished with a fine lob into the open net.

Henley brought on forward Jack Woodley for the second half and after a good spell of pressure he forced the ball home after good work on the right wing from fellow substitute Savio Patel. Town continued to create chances but again Goring broke away and Aitchison made a rare mistake when a long shot by Wallace went under him to make the score 2-1.

With 15 minutes left Henley were awarded a free kick on the corner of the penalty area which Woodley fired over the wall into the top corner. Town kept pushing for a winner in a game that was becoming increasingly bad tempered with both sides receiving yellow cards.

Freddie Kirby had a shot that hit the post and Mike Classen had an opportunity to win the match with a last-minute effort that went narrowly wide.

The result leaves Town second in the table and guaranteed of at least a third-place finish.