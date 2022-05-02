Bozarth wraps up scoring

EMMER GREEN lost their final match of the season 3-0 at home against champions GIVE BACK on Sunday.

The villagers third defeat of the season saw them finish their campaign in third position in Division 1 against against the unbeaten title winners.

On Thursday of last week EMMER GREEN ran out 5-1 winners away at WESTWOOD WANDERERS at Linear Park.

Westwood took the lead with a curling effort from distance to make in 1-0.

In the second half Emmer Green levelled through Lewis Jenkins who was quickest to react after the Wanderers keeper spilled his initial save. Jenkins was involved again winning a penalty which was converted by Daniel Donegan to put Emmer Green in the lead.

Emmer Green were now in control and the better of the two sides and made it 3-1 when Daniel Donegan squared the ball to Charlie Cooper who slotted home past the keeper.

Jack Drinkwater got on the scoresheet soon after and the game was rounded off when James Bozarth scored the pick of the bunch after hitting a volley off the crossbar and into the net to make it 5-1.