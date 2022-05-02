Henley undefeated on tour of Denmark

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U15s returned home from their three-match tour of Denmark over the Easter weekend undefeated.

In their opening match on Good Friday Henley drew 2-2 with VAERLOSE BK.

After 39 seconds Joe Winpenny played Christian Rowbotham in down the right channel. Rowbotham slipped the ball into the path of Harvey Herbert who chipped the ball first time from around 10 yards out, lifting it over the onrushing keeper and into the net to give the visitors the lead.

Just before half-time the Hurricanes’ defence tried to over play on the edge of their own box and Vaerlose needed no second invitation to hit the equaliser.

Midway through the second half though the hosts took the lead and it was former player Nicolai Bruun-Andersen who came back to haunt his old team.

A cross-field pass found its way into the Hurricanes’ penalty area and Bruun-Andersen was quickest to react as he ran across the defence to expertly guide the ball home.

Henley hit back when Tom Atkinson forced a corner down the right and Rowbotham took it quickly and found the head of Herbert who flicked it on to the far post where Joe Turner headed home to level the scores.

Soon after Rowbotham raced away and fired home but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The following day Henley defeated Copenhagen side SKJOLD BIKEROD 5-1.

In the opening 20 minutes of the game it was all Skjold but against the run of play Agar fired home from 25 yards to give Henley the lead.

The Hurricanes began to find their stride as they went 2-0 up shortly afterwards. Rowbotham broke from midfield and split the Skjold back line with a perfectly weighted through ball to Herbert who fired home.

Soon after a corner by Atkinson found the head of Thomson on the edge of the six-yard box who scored to make it 3-0.

Rowbotham then struck a free kick from 30 yards out into the top corner to make it 4-0 before Skjold pulled a goal back just before half-time.

The second half was a much quieter affair before the Hurricanes scored their fifth goal of the game that included nine consecutive passes.

The move started with Archibald turning inside to give the ball to man-of-the-match Saunders, then Penkethman and Winpenny, to Agar and Cranstoun and then to Bruun-Andersen who had pulled on the red and black of his old team again. Bruun-Andersen found the key pass though unlocking the Skjold defence with an inch-perfect ball through to Turner who played in Rowbotham down the right and he beat two players before delivering a cross to the far post where Turner scored.

The final match on Easter Sunday saw Henley defeat Copenhagen side HARESKOV IF 3-0.

Half way through the first half the Hurricanes broke through against the run of play. Atkinson played in Turner who broke from midfield and went on a surging run into the heart of the Hareskov defence where he slipped the ball to Rowbotham who scored from 10 yards out.

Henley made it 2-0 when Sayer launched the ball down field to Herbert who controlled it on his chest and fired past the keeper.

Herbert then turned provider as he fed Turner in the inside left channel and he fired home to complete the scoring.

Awards were given to Sam Archibald and Oliver Saunders for players of the tour while Harvey Herbert and Joe Turner were joint top goal scorers.