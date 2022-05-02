Semi-final heartache

HAMBLEDEN FC lost out at Farnham Royal Mavericks in the semi-final of the Berkshire Junior Trophy last Saturday in a match played out in blustery conditions.

Hambleden’s Gabriel Pinto put his side ahead after 15 minutes from the penalty spot after being fouled when through on goal. Despite appearing to be the last man through on goal, no cards were issued to the Farnham player.

The visitors were also denied two penalty shouts in the second half. After being under pressure for the last 30 minutes Mavericks finally got the equaliser in 87th minute when they broke away and scored with a volley from 20 yards out.

Once into extra time Farnham were awarded a free kick on the centre of the 18 yard line from which they scored the decisive goal.

Despite Hambleden rallying, they were unable to grab an equaliser to take the game to penalties.