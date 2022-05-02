Depleted champions suffer heavy defeat

LAST Saturday’s first-ever visit to Aston Clinton proved a journey too far for Hellenic Division 2 East champions Woodcote.

Going to play against runners-up hopefuls on their own ground without eight regular players was always likely to prove a difficult task and so it proved.

While Aston Clinton were fired-up Woodcote lacked cohesion and, although the visitors defended resolutely there was an inevitability about the home side taking the lead, which they did on 30 minutes with a headed finish from a good cross.

Woodcote responded with a headed goal of their own from Joe Webber on 36 minutes, the cross coming from skipper Tommy Chapman.

Aston took the lead again on 40 minutes with a good distance strike from a free kick, while, on the stroke of half-time, Toby Nowell was unlucky not to equalise as his header rebounded off the crossbar.

In the second half Aston Clinton soon took a stranglehold on the game with two early strikes to make it 4-1. They completed an emphatic win with a late strike from a narrow angle hit with such power that it gave Mark Pearson, in the Woodcote goal, no chance.

In spite of the heavy defeat, Woodcote had several stand-out players on the day. In defence, Alec Curtis and Ryan Corbett gave their all, as did midfielders Tommy Chapman and Ben Rusher, while up front Toby Nowell and Joe Webber worked tirelessly with little reward.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Woodcote are scheduled to entertain Stokenchurch where, after the match, they will be presented with the league title and medals.