Monday, 09 May 2022

Awards day

WARGRAVE Women and Girls’ Football Club will hold its annual meeting next Saturday (May 14).

The day will begin with a mini-tournament at 9am followed by the meeting at 10.30am, an awards ceremony at 11am and a barbecue at noon.

For more information, visit wargravegirlsfc.co.uk

