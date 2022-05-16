Hurricanes narrowly lose out at Sandhurst

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U11s came within a whisker of the final of the annual Sandhurst Town Summer Tournament, losing out to eventual winners Balham by a single goal difference.

The format of 10-minute five-a-side games produced exciting matches with often a single goal separating the teams. Clubs from Berkshire and neighbouring counties were represented. The Hurricanes came through the first group games unbeaten with all Oscar Robinson and Jack Tookey top scoring while all the attacking players got their names on the score sheet.

The pace stepped up for the later stages with the team working harder still in the heat of the late afternoon. All three games were close with victories against Purley and Windlesham but a loss to eventual winners Balham.