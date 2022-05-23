Coach plea

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
Monday, 23 May 2022
WARGRAVE Women’s and Girls’ Football Club needs a coach for the women’s reserve team.
The club’ home games are played at Wargrave recreation ground and training takes place on a 3G pitch at the Piggott School.
If you are interested, email andycaldwell2019@
gmail.com
23 May 2022
More News:
All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
We found 6in fossil in river from 95 million years ago
A FAMILY from Sonning Common found a 6in fossil ... [more]
Plaque to honour woman who saved village library
A PLAQUE has been unveiled in memory of a woman ... [more]
Archaeologists open window on past as they return to Blounts Court dig
PARTS of a Roman wall and another wall from the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say