Villagers get hands on league crown at awards evening

Monday, 23 May 2022
HAMBLEDEN FC were presented with the Thames Valley Premier League Division 2 trophy at their end of season awards ceremony held at the village’s sports and social club last Saturday.
Margaret Wrigley, a representative of the league, presented the trophy to skipper Matt Byrne. Hambleden topped the table having gone the whole season undefeated in the league, winning 15 of their 18 matches played.
Nick Ellis and Jonny Openshaw were joint winners of the clubman of the year, Alex Harris White was managers’ player of the year and Liam Painter picked up two awards, one for players player of the year and one for being the club’s top scorer.
