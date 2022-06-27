Monday, 27 June 2022

New coaches

SONNING Common Youth Club is to have two female football coaches to run girls’ sessions.

Reading Football Club has match-funded a £500 grant from Sported and will provide the coaches from September.

The club received another £200 to go towards girls’ sport coaching from Always.

