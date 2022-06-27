New coaches

Gym couple offering more than just physical fitness
A COUPLE have opened a gym in Kidmore End, saying ... [more]
Monday, 27 June 2022
SONNING Common Youth Club is to have two female football coaches to run girls’ sessions.
Reading Football Club has match-funded a £500 grant from Sported and will provide the coaches from September.
The club received another £200 to go towards girls’ sport coaching from Always.
27 June 2022
