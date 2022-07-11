Teams back in training

HENLEY Town report back for pre-season training next Saturday and then every Tuesday and Thursday.

Town would like to boost their squad and are looking for players of Thames Valley Premier League standard or above.

Contact henleytownfootballclub@hotmail.com or John on 07500 707050 for more details.

Hambleden FC return to training tomorrow (Saturday) at The Dene at 1pm with old and new players welcome.

At the recent Thames Valley Premier League AGM the team, managed by Paul Trimmings, was awarded a £100 as fair play award for its division last season.