Monday, 25 July 2022

Champions kitted out with new training wear

NEWLY-PROMOTED Thames Valley Premier League side Hambleden will be donning new training wear when the new season kicks off in September.

SPRK Electrical Limited have sponsored 24 sets of tracksuit tops and bottoms for the village side that finished top of Division 2 last season in a campaign that saw them go undefeated — winning 15 of their 18 matches played and drawing the remaining three. Hambleden have started their pre-season training at the Dene and the club, who run two sides, are on the lookout for new players.

Anyone interested in playing for the club should contact first team manager Paul Trimmings on 07956 159837 or email ptrimmings@hotmail.co.uk

