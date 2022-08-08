Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Weedkiller warning sign

GORING United FC and Goring Robins are to be asked to warn people when they next carry out chemical weedkilling.

The clubs play at Gardiner recreation ground in Upper Red Cross Road and Sheepcot recreation ground in Gatehampton Road.

Goring Parish Council said it had received several comments that signs should be displayed to let people know how long it was safe before children or dogs could use the affected areas again.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33