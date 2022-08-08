‘To take a 10-year-old girl to a game of that magnitude was just incredible’

WATCHING from the stands at Wembley on Sunday was Neil Gupta and his daughter Lucy, 10, a member of Wargrave Women and Girls’ Football Club.

Mr Gupta, who lives in Wargrave and coaches the club’s under-11s team, said he thought England’s victory would inspire a new generation of girls to play football.

He said: “To take a 10-year-old to a game of that magnitude was just incredible.

“She got to experience the whole range of emotions that come with football — excitement, nervousness, joy, sadness when Germany equalised, and euphoria when England won and the stadium erupted. It is something she will never forget.”

Lucy is striker for the under-11s team and their top scorer last season. She said: “It was really exciting and fun to watch all the players. My favourites are Beth Mead and Fran Kirby.

“I like Fran Kirby because my dad said she did some amazing skills in the semi-final. I think that maybe that could be me in 10 years. It has made me want to score more goals next season.”

The club’s president is former prime minister Theresa May, the MP for Maidenhead.

She said: “When I became president of the club in 2013, we all believed that women's football had a bright future but I’m not sure any of us could have imagined the scenes of the last few days, from the triumph of the final to the way in which the whole country has come together and joined in the celebrations.

“My heartfelt congratulations to the Lionesses on a magnificent result which will inspire generations of young girls to come. Having seen the enthusiasm of the Wargrave players for many years, and the enjoyment they get from the game, I know what this will mean to them and I hope it will also encourage other young girls across the constituency to get involved in sports locally.”

Girls’ football club Rotherfield Wildcats were formed last year and have just finished their first full season. Coach Tony Perry said: “I think the final will give the girls a buzz and make them realise they can do anything.”

Rosa Laming and Emily Applebey, both 11, play for the under-12s team.

Rosa said: “Football should be for girls as well as boys and hopefully this will make that happen.”

Emily said: “I watched the final and it was amazing. I love Fran Kirby — she plays in my position and she is so fast. I hope that will be me in the future.”