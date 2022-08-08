Women inspired to try football

IESTYN LLEWELLYN, who coaches Goring United’s women team, said three women had joined the team since the Euros began.

He said: “I am a proud Welshman but Sunday was the first time that I have supported England — and it will be the last.

“I just think the impact will be huge. Since the quarter-finals, we have had three new women join our team, all citing the Euros as the reason.

One of them is 50-year-old Anita Heybourne, who said: “My husband and son are massive Arsenal fans but I never watch the football. I watched on Sunday and I loved every minute of it. Afterwards I just thought I had to get involved somehow. I thought it would be really intimidating but it has been really good fun.”

Laura Neighbour, under-14s coach at Caversham Trents FC, said: “To be able to see female role models is so powerful as it allows girls to think it could be them.

“We have had a fair few come along since Sunday’s final, and then some of them bring their mates as well. A lot said they didn’t even know football was for girls before this tournament.”