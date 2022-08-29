Nowell is hat-trick hero as champions open with win

WOODCOTE started the defence of their Hellenic Division 2 (East) title with an away win against a very useful Chinnor side last Friday evening.

The home side started well and enjoyed the majority of possession without threatening the Woodcote goal.

It was Woodcote who opened the scoring after 10 minutes when Ryan Corbett fed Toby Nowell and he finished from an angle looping the ball over the keeper, the ball entering the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Shortly afterwards, Nowell had a good chance to increase the lead when he was put through by Joe Webber, but the home keeper was swiftly off his line to block the shot.

On 22 minutes Chinnor equalised with a shot from outside the area into the top corner. A period of Chinnor domination followed, but the Woodcote defence held firm and it was the visitors who restored their lead on 40 minutes and once again it was Nowell who scored.

Webber, who was outstanding throughout, found Marvin Hinds and a piece of clever play by Hinds played-in Nowell for a cool finish.

Early in the second-half Chinnor struck back to make it 2-2 and in another period of Chinnor domination, Steve McMullen made two good saves to keep the scores level.

The winning goal and Nowell’s hat-trick came on 75 minutes. Webber got away from two defenders on the right and his low cross was converted by Nowell.

Chinnor continued to pressure the resolute Woodcote defence in which Alec Curtis and skipper, Sam Green, were outstanding, and they might have equalised but for a piece of brave goalkeeping by McMullen.

Chinnor also had a couple of penalty appeals turned down, while Nowell’s attempt at

his fourth goal was skied over the bar.

In stoppage time Woodcote might have added to their lead but Webber was denied by the crossbar.

Elsewhere in the division, WATLINGTON TOWN got their campaign off to a winning start as they triumphed 2-1 at TAPLOW UNITED. Jake Braim and Pip Preston were the scorers for the visitors.