Mini-soccer centre starts its new season

AFC Henley’s Saturday Mini-Soccer Centre for boys and girls aged under-five to under-eight starts again on Saturday, September 10.

Sessions will continue until December 17, including half-term weekends, and then run through the spring and summer school terms in 2023.

AFC Henley was Oxfordshire FA’s Grassroots Club of the Year 2021 and the initiative has been running for more than 20 years as a hassle-free, fun introduction to football for young children.

The club’s policy is to delay competitive football until the under-nine age group so children learn the game in a non-threatening, fun environment. Sessions are run by head coach Jack Woodley to ensure all boys and girls, regardless of ability and experience, enjoy well-structured skills training and mini-games under the watchful eye of experienced FA-qualified coaches.

There is no need to book, and no commitment is required — interested parents and their children can just turn up on any Saturday morning at Jubilee Park, Reading Road, Henley, opposite Tesco, and register on the gate.

The first session is free for all newcomers. For more information, visit www.afchenley.com