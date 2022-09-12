Brace of Joao goals is boost for Royals

READING were back on form with a 2-1 home win against Stoke City on Sunday.

A brace of goals from Lucas Joao — the first in just the second minute of the game — made it four wins from four on home turf and lifted spirits after last week’s 4-0 drubbing away at Sheffield United.

Royals boss Paul Ince was quick to praise his players on another performance worthy of all three points.

Speaking after the game, he said: “It’s all down to the players. And it’s tough. The first half at Rotherham was a disaster, Sheffield United was disappointing but their budget is far superior to ours — and we’re relying on 12 or 13 players every single game. We’re asking the same players to keep performing.

“But credit has to go to the players today — they thoroughly deserved to win the game. We should have been 2-0 up at half-time with Shane Long’s chance. Then they get a scrappy goal where we don’t win the second ball. And we go in level at half-time and you wonder ‘how did that happen?’

“These lads just keep producing and their reaction was second to none. The crowd were behind us, the lads worked hard for them all game and we have that siege mentality. We’ve made this a tough place for teams to come and we’ve got to keep that going.”

Joao opened the scoring when he latched on to a ball from Joe Lumley to nip in behind the goalkeeper and angle it home. Then he won the penalty and converted from the spot to make it 2-1 in the second half.

Ince continued: “The first goal was a great pass from Joe. It was down to a real awareness of where people are on the pitch.

“We had enough chances to put the game to bed. But in a nervy end, we kept our composure.

“You feel with these players that they are starting to learn how to see out games, the gamesmanship needed to deal with it, to get up the park and see out the final stages of matches like today.

“If we’re going to stay in this league, we’ve got to win our home games. And it’s great to have the fans onside.

“They’ve got to be on our side when we’re not winning games too because that is going to happen at some stage. But we’ve just got to amass as many points as we can while we can.”

On Saturday the Royals travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford and on Wednesday evening are in action again at home against Sunderland.