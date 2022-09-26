Webber in fine form as villagers march on

Van stolen by gang
Monday, 26 September 2022
WOODCOTE progressed to the first round of the Hellenic’s Bluefin Challenge Cup with a comfortable win at Taplow United last Saturday.
Ryan Corbett opened the scoring after 10 minutes and Alec Curtis made it 2-0 before half-time.
In the second half, Woodcote ran riot with Toby Nowell scoring two and Ryan Corbett getting his second. Taplow’s consolation goal came to make it 5-1 before Dan Wallace completed the scoring in the 75th minute.
There was no doubting the player-of-the-match — Joe Webber didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet but he tore the Taplow defence apart all afternoon and provided the assists for four of the goals.
