26 September 2022

Webber in fine form as villagers march on

WOODCOTE progressed to the first round of the Hellenic’s Bluefin Challenge Cup with a comfortable win at Taplow United last Saturday.

Ryan Corbett opened the scoring after 10 minutes and Alec Curtis made it 2-0 before half-time.

In the second half, Woodcote ran riot with Toby Nowell scoring two and Ryan Corbett getting his second. Taplow’s consolation goal came to make it 5-1 before Dan Wallace completed the scoring in the 75th minute.

There was no doubting the player-of-the-match — Joe Webber didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet but he tore the Taplow defence apart all afternoon and provided the assists for four of the goals.

