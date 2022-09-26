Giles pulls off fine late save to help side bag home win

PLAYING their first ever home league match, Woodcote Development came through a stern test against an experienced East Hendred team to record a narrow win which keeps them at the top of the North Berks Division 2.

After a minute’s silence in respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the home team made a slow start, but looked dangerous on the break, two good crosses just eluding the strikers before Dudley Powell saw his shot cleared off the line. Just as Woodcote looked as if they might begin to dominate, East Hendred took the lead. This was cancelled out 10 minutes later when Jack Powell’s fine individual goal made it 1-1. Powell might have added to his goal tally shortly afterwards, but the East Hendred keeper made a good block and this was repeated just before the interval, a Powell shot well-saved.

Early in the second half Woodcote might have taken the lead but for a goal-line clearance, but East Hendred’s respite was soon ended when their defence failed to clear and James Elderton rifled home from close-range for 2-1. On 65 minutes, Woodcote made it 3-1 in similar fashion. This time, it was Archie Clark who scored with a powerful shot from close range. It looked as if the home team would coast to a comfortable win until East Hendred narrowed the gap with a good strike from a free kick.

There were nervous moments to follow, but a fine save from James Giles late on ensured that Woodcote secured the three points.