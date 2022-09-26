Rotherfield United have no answer to Kingsclere Reserves

NEWLY-FORMED Rotherfield United Women’s side — made up from last season’s Henley Town Ladies team — lost their first Thames Valley Counties League Development Division match of the season away at Kingsclere Reserves on Sunday.

The home side, who were relegated last season, displayed their dominance from the first whistle with their striker proving to be a threat within the first 10 minutes as a smart through ball carved through the back line of Rilett, Dry, skipper Lou Colam and Houghton led to the home side taking an early lead.

Chloe Rogers and new signing Kat Horwood battled hard in midfield but decisive, physical play from Kingsclere kept the pressure on at the Rotherfield end.

Some good vision from danger-player Hill initiated runs on the right wing from in-form Gemma Tominey. However, Kingsclere’s tenacious defence frustrated the Rotherfield attack.

Daisy Stokoe also worked hard on the left wing with some good runs but her efforts were thwarted by the hosts.

A chance came in the 30th minute for Ayo Okunga, who went close to equalising. Having impressed with some determined attacking play, Okunga received a perfectly timed pass from Hill, only to skim wide of the woodwork.

More chances came from Hill’s boot at the corner flag, but again Rotherfield were unable to find the back of the net. A second, well-executed attack from the hosts sealed a 2-0 lead at the break.

In the second half Kati Friend replaced Hill in midfield and made some vital interceptions, before an ankle injury ended her game prematurely.

Dagmar Heilbuth also made an impact in midfield, with some calmly taken passes and skilful play contributing to the Rotherfield offensive.

After a heavy tackle forced Horwood to retire from the game with a knee injury, Leila Elliott replaced Houghton at right back, enabling Houghton to replace Horwood, working well with the steadfast Tominey.

Elliott made a crucial tackle in the 70th minute, bundling the striker off the ball as she had a clear shot on goal. Rebecca Dry also neutralised several attacks in the Rotherfield third. As the hosts began to tire, some long balls were fired into the box but were easily managed by the safe hands of keeper Eliza Carpenter. Player-of-the-match Claire Rilett pressed the left wing, trying to punch holes in the Kingsclere defence with no success. Gritty, committed play from Hill, Stokoe, Tominey, Rogers and Houghton pressurised the Kingsclere box but Rotherfield were unable to convert. Hill had a free kick saved by the home goalkeeper.

A scrappy third goal came for the hosts as Rotherfield failed to despatch a goalmouth scramble. Carpenter then defended a free kick well and as the ball curled past the wall towards the top left corner, she managed to punch the shot clear.

In the dying moments of the game, Kingsclere scored a fourth goal with the referee overruling the linesman’s flag for offside.