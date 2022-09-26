Woodley free kick enough to secure points for Town

WARGRAVE picked up a Premier Division point after drawing 3-3 away at MARLOW UNITED last Saturday.

Callum Hunter, Joseph Sissons and substitute Craig Haylett were all on target for the visitors who are now third in the table after four matches played.

In Division 1, HENLEY TOWN got their new campaign off to a winning start as they defeated visitors HOLYPORT RESERVES 1-0 at The Triangle ground.

After narrowly missing out on promotion last season Henley have added goalkeeper Perry Howard and central defender Rhys York to their squad from Reading City as well as Kane Bateman from Rotherfield United and experienced midfielder James Purdue.

The hosts started off brightly with Bateman and Charlie Douglas having early chances scrambled away. Although having the majority of possession, Howard had to deal with a couple of good long-range efforts from Holyport.

After the break Town carried on dominating the game and took the lead with a free kick from outside the penalty area into the top corner by Jack Woodley.

Henley had further efforts on goal through Purdue and Mike Classen. With a couple of minutes remaining a clumsy challenge in the box by captain Dan Sykes led to a penalty awarded to the visitors.

With all their hard work seemingly in vain, Town survived when Howard pulled off a good save from the spot kick to seal the three points.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED went down to a 2-1 defeat at MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES.

The home side took the lead after 12 minutes. George O’Brien equalised five minutes into the second half but 13 minutes from time the home side grabbed the winning goal.

In Division 3, HAMBLEDEN STAGS went down to a 4-2 defeat against BINFIELD DEVELOPMENT U23s with Andrew Roberts scoring for the home side in the first half and Paul Gibbs grabbing his side’s second of the game 10 minutes from time.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED RESERVES crashed to a 6-2 home defeat against READING CITY DEVELOPMENT. Jamie Taylor and Alex Halsey were on target for the home side.