Robinson and Tucker on target for hosts

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U12s drew their opening East Berks League fixture of the season against Berkshire-based EPC REDS U12s at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

In an open and entertaining game both teams had opportunities to win the match.

The game began brightly with both teams looking to attack. The Hurricanes built on some good early passing to open the scoring when Oscar Robinson met Ed Tucker’s cross on the edge of the box, and put a powerful shot past the EPC keeper.

The visitors responded almost immediately with a goal of their own, a well-controlled header from a corner finding the top of the net.

Both teams strove to break the deadlock. Again the Hurricanes created chances, but there were also times when they were forced to defend.

Goalkeeper Harrison Carpenter Buckett made some good saves under pressure and at the end of the half, Ed Tucker made the most of a good ball forward and put the Hurricanes ahead again, firing cleanly into the back of the net.

The second half was played in a similarly lively style, but with fewer clear-cut chances for either team.

Jack Tookey’s header went right across the face of goal and Dominic Ellis hit the crossbar whilst EPC drew more fine saves from the Hurricanes’ goalkeeper.

EPC found an equaliser when a loose ball was poked home from a crowded goalmouth despite the best efforts of the Hurricanes’ defence.