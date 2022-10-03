Wallace nets first-half hat-trick for five-star United

FOLLOWING back-to-back postponements EMMER GREEN got their Premier Division campaign underway with a 6-2 home defeat against FC BAPCO.

Following a cagey opening to the match, Emmer Green got off to the worst possible start as they conceded an own goal after just four minutes.

Emmer Green responded well and after a clumsy tackle on Liam Lukeman, the home side had a penalty to level and Pele Hagger made no mistake to make it 1-1.

Bapco got their noses back in front just before half-time with a well-taken solo effort.

Emmer Green showed good character again to level when a quick throw-in followed by good work from Jordan Lovelock saw the ball end up at the feet of Jack Drinkwater who curled home to make it 2-2. The next goal was vital and against the run of play BAPCO won a penalty and despite a good save from Jamie Reid the rebound was prodded home.

Emmer Green were chasing the game and left themselves open to the counter and BAPCO, dangerous on the break, added three further goals.

In Division 1 GORING UNITED ran out 5-0 winners against WAYBACK WANDERERS.

Daniel Wallace netted a first-half hat-trick while Andrew Taylor also got his name on the score sheet as the hosts led 4-0 at half-time.

In the second half Wallace wrapped up the scoring with his fourth goal of the game.