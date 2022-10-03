Woodcote secure derby honours

AN impressive home performance saw Woodcote knock local rivals Watlington Town off the top of the Hellenic Division 2 East table last Saturday.

Going into the game Woodcote were short of a number of regular players and then lost skipper, Tommy Chapman, through injury inside the first five minutes.

The home team dominated from the start and had ample chances to take the lead throughout the first half, but failed to find the net until the 40th minute. Ryan Corbett was the provider, with leading scorer, Toby Nowell, finding the net at the second attempt.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first, with Woodcote not adding to their lead until the 70th minute. A Frank Dillon corner led to a goalmouth scramble and the ball eventually came to Ben Rusher who rifled home from close-range. Dan Wallace, who had just come on completed Woodcote’s scoring with a cool finish, the assist coming from Joe Webber.

Watlington’s consolation goal came in the last minute of the match.

• WOODCOTE DEVELOPMENT came away with a 0-0 draw in Division 2 of the North Berks League against SUTTON COURTENAY, after playing for a good part of the game against 10 men after a home player was sent off.