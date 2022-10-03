Halsey wraps up scoring as side secures first win of campaign

A SAM Wild goal was enough to secure WARGRAVE all three Premier Division points in their home clash with READING CITY U23s last Saturday.

The visitors played the majority of the game with just 10 men after having a player sent off after 15 minutes.

In Division 1, HENLEY TOWN lost out 2-1 at home to MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES in a match that they dominated.

With a much changed line-up, Town peppered the visitors goal in the first half with Jack Woodley heading narrowly wide after a cross from right back Alfie Wylie.

Kane Bateman with a long-range effort, Rhys York and Harri Douglas all came close before Alberto Gingell tapped home after a well-rehearsed corner involving Douglas and Bateman.

The Maidenhead keeper pulled off a number of good saves along with a bit of luck which sent the hosts in with a half-time lead.

Henley were slow to start the second period and were punished in the 50th minute when Maidenhead’s McWilliams fired home a 25-yard shot into the top corner which gave keeper Perry Howard no chance.

The home side managed to create many chances for the remainder of the game, Woodley coming closest trying to chip the keeper from close range.

The hosts, in their frustration, picked up yellow cards for a challenge on the keeper by Will Jaycock and a petty tackle by Woodley. Henley conceded a second goal in the 75th minute when a header from Stewart bounced down and evaded Howard to seal the points for the visitors.

In Division 3, GORING UNITED RESERVES picked up their first win of the season with a solid performance against RICHINGS PARK.

Having dominated possession, Goring took the lead after nine minutes when a pinpoint Alex Halsey corner was powerfully headed home by debutant Flynn Smith. Park caused few problems for the Goring defence whilst the pacey Halsey was a constant threat, twice narrowly missing the target when racing clear.

A controversial sin bin for Harry Kirk led to Goring having to play the last 10 minutes of the half with 10 men, however the reorganised defence stood firm to ensure a 1-0 half-time lead.

With Harry Voice and Alex Fletcher controlling the midfield Goring looked the more likely to score in the second half but an unstoppable close-range effort gave goalkeeper Wayne Budziszewski, who was otherwise relatively untroubled all afternoon, no chance.

At 1-1 the game could have gone either way, but the introduction of Matt Hayden gave Goring more impetus which was rewarded when half-time substitute Luke Butler burst clear and finished with a fine left footed effort.

Park became increasingly rattled and when Halsey added a third goal, lack of discipline led to a red card for their centre back.

Goring comfortably played out the remaining 10 minutes, although Budziszewski made one fine save to his left from a fiercely struck effort.

Elsewhere in the division, HAMBLEDEN STAGS went down 2-1 at home to MARLOW UNITED RESERVES with Ricardo Lima scoring for the hosts while HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT lost 3-2 at BINFIELD DEVELOPMENT U23s.