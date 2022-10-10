Vallis’s late goal ensure villagers make cup progress

HAMBLEDEN — under the new management of Mathew Byrne and Liam Painter — progressed to the next round of the Slough Town Cup on Saturday after defeating East Berkshire Premier Division champions BRITWELL 4-3 at the Dene.

The hosts led through Louis Drake, who reacted quickest from neat pass to beat the keeper with a shot into the bottom corner.

Josh Lewis broke up various attacks for the home side before Hambleden doubled their advantage with a shot from Gabriel Pinto leaving the keeper no chance. New signing Justus Larter made an instant impact with two assists on debut.

Louis Drake scored again but this time with a poacher’s finish from a Liam Painter delivery.

The visitors then mounted their comeback, with two goals in quick succession before unleashing a goal from 30 yards into the top corner.

With extra time looming, Painter delivered a pinpoint delivery for Richard Vallis to tuck home to make it 4-3.

Hambleden’s defence, marshalled by new skipper Alex Harris-White, held firm to ensure they progressed to the next round.