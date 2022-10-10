Monday, 10 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10 October 2022

Vallis’s late goal ensure villagers make cup progress

Vallis’s late goal ensure villagers make cup progress

HAMBLEDEN — under the new management of Mathew Byrne and Liam Painter — progressed to the next round of the Slough Town Cup on Saturday after defeating East Berkshire Premier Division champions BRITWELL 4-3 at the Dene.

The hosts led through Louis Drake, who reacted quickest from neat pass to beat the keeper with a shot into the bottom corner.

Josh Lewis broke up various attacks for the home side before Hambleden doubled their advantage with a shot from Gabriel Pinto leaving the keeper no chance. New signing Justus Larter made an instant impact with two assists on debut.

Louis Drake scored again but this time with a poacher’s finish from a Liam Painter delivery.

The visitors then mounted their comeback, with two goals in quick succession before unleashing a goal from 30 yards into the top corner.

With extra time looming, Painter delivered a pinpoint delivery for Richard Vallis to tuck home to make it 4-3.

Hambleden’s defence, marshalled by new skipper Alex Harris-White, held firm to ensure they progressed to the next round.

10 October 2022

More News:

Garden talk

ANGELA O’CONNELL will give a talk called “The ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33