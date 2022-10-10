Monday, 10 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10 October 2022

Wallace at the double for league leaders

WOODCOTE Development continued their fine start to the season, which has seen them named the North Berks League team-of-the-month for September, with an impressive home win against Letcombe Reserves in last Saturday’s North Berks League Division 2 clash.

From start to finish, Woodcote dominated possession and defended assuredly to deny Letcombe any real goalscoring opportunities.

It took 25 minutes of non-stop pressure for the home team to open their account, and it was a goal worth waiting for as Charlie Wagstaff struck a left-foot shot from 25 yards into the top corner. Archie Clark then went close with a good strike before the lead was increased after 35 minutes.

Sully Akers weighted his through ball to perfection for Dan Wallace to produce a sublime chip over the advancing keeper.

Woodcote continued to dominate in the second period and had plenty of opportunities to increase their lead, but they did not make it 3-0 until the 80th minute when, once again, Wallace showed his tenacity and finishing ability. He robbed a defender of the ball and beat another before finishing in the bottom corner.

10 October 2022

More News:

Garden talk

ANGELA O’CONNELL will give a talk called “The ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33