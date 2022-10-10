Wallace at the double for league leaders

WOODCOTE Development continued their fine start to the season, which has seen them named the North Berks League team-of-the-month for September, with an impressive home win against Letcombe Reserves in last Saturday’s North Berks League Division 2 clash.

From start to finish, Woodcote dominated possession and defended assuredly to deny Letcombe any real goalscoring opportunities.

It took 25 minutes of non-stop pressure for the home team to open their account, and it was a goal worth waiting for as Charlie Wagstaff struck a left-foot shot from 25 yards into the top corner. Archie Clark then went close with a good strike before the lead was increased after 35 minutes.

Sully Akers weighted his through ball to perfection for Dan Wallace to produce a sublime chip over the advancing keeper.

Woodcote continued to dominate in the second period and had plenty of opportunities to increase their lead, but they did not make it 3-0 until the 80th minute when, once again, Wallace showed his tenacity and finishing ability. He robbed a defender of the ball and beat another before finishing in the bottom corner.