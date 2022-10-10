Monday, 10 October 2022

10 October 2022

Hurricanes in seventh heaven as Panthers blown away

Hurricanes in seventh heaven as Panthers blown away

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U12s progressed to the second round of East Berks League Cup thanks to a 7-1 win against visitors BERKSHIRE PANTHERS U12s at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

The win was based on robust defence and accurate passing, with some periods of good play where the team controlled possession.

Oscar Robinson led the way with the team’s first hat-trick of the season. Luca Currie scored a goal in each half while Jack Callaway and Ed Tucker also got their names on the scoresheet.

To their credit, Panthers never gave up, and notched a consolation goal deep into the second half.

10 October 2022

