Emmer Green lose out

EMMER Green went down to a narrow Reading and District Sunday League Premier Division defeat at Give Back in their first away game of the season.

The visitors had the perfect start when Jordan Lovelock swept home a good team move in the opening five minutes.

Emmer Green had a penalty appeal turned down when Charlie Cooper was chopped in the box but the referee waved play on. Give Back grew into the game and levelled right on half time from a set piece.

Give Back started the second half well and added two goals to make it 3-1.

Emmer Green rallied and pulled a goal back through a Daniel Donegan penalty to give them hope.

Despite throwing everything at it Emmer Green couldn’t find the equaliser.