Monday, 10 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10 October 2022

Emmer Green lose out

EMMER Green went down to a narrow Reading and District Sunday League Premier Division defeat at Give Back in their first away game of the season.

The visitors had the perfect start when Jordan Lovelock swept home a good team move in the opening five minutes.

Emmer Green had a penalty appeal turned down when Charlie Cooper was chopped in the box but the referee waved play on. Give Back grew into the game and levelled right on half time from a set piece.

Give Back started the second half well and added two goals to make it 3-1.

Emmer Green rallied and pulled a goal back through a Daniel Donegan penalty to give them hope.

Despite throwing everything at it Emmer Green couldn’t find the equaliser.

10 October 2022

More News:

Garden talk

ANGELA O’CONNELL will give a talk called “The ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33