Teenager nets quick-fire treble as Goring United have edge in 10-goal thriller

WARGRAVE WOMEN picked up a point from their tough away trip against early Division 1 leaders NEW BRADWELL ST PETER LADIES on Sunday.

The home side took the lead after just five minutes before Joanne Atkins and Beth Williams both scored to put the visitors ahead. Two minutes before the end of the first half the home side scored the equalising goal.

In Division 2, 16-year-old Sacha Stanbury netted five goals to help GORING UNITED pick up their first win of the season at home against S4K FC BERKS COUNTY LADIES. Stanbury opened the scoring after just four minutes and went on to complete her hat-trick in quick time with two further strikes after six and eight minutes.

Samantha Atkins put United 4-0 up at half-time.

Stanbury netted twice more in the second half to put her side 6-0 up before the visitors rallied with four goals.

WARGRAVE WOMEN DEVELOPMENT are still searching for their first Division 3 South points of the season after they went down to a 5-3 defeat at BURGHFIELD LADIES. In the Development Division, ROTHERFIELD UNITED WOMEN won their first match on home soil at Bishopswood as they defeated BURGHFIELD LADIES 2-0.

Rotherfield dominated the match with chances coming early for Rebecca Houghton, who debuted well in an attacking position rather than her usual defensive role. Houghton was supported by Lottie Willson, Daisy Stokoe and Georgia Hill who caused the visiting defence problems and were denied several times by the linesman’s flag.

The breakthrough came in the 29th minute when a run down the left wing from Willson saw her play a quick one-two with playmaker Zaya Carter before Willson fired home.

Georgia Hill went close in the 35th minutes when her free ick was saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

Centre-backs Chloe Rogers and Rebecca Dry commanded the back line, winning most aerial battles and supplying through balls to maintain a constant Rotherfield attack, and together with Rilett and Rogers ensured goalkeeper Carpenter had an easy game.

The only threat from Burghfield in the first half came from a lone attacking striker in the box but she was tackled cleanly by Jen Candilio. Just before half-time Houghton, running in goal, was denied by the alert Burghfield goalkeeper.

In the second half Rotherfield rang in the changes, resting Willson, Houghton and Carter to allow Kati Friend a stint in midfield and Dagmar Heilbuth and Su Sharma to join the attack force.

Leila Elliott also replaced Candilio at right back, holding the Burghfield attack at bay.

Burghfield started the half aggressively, but Rotherfield replied with skipper Lou Colam, Friend and Hill working relentlessly to push the hosts forward forward.

Dagmar Heilbuth had a good run forward only to see her shot glance the woodwork while Stokoe also showed her skill and speed with some impressive attacks on the right.

The visitors went close to equalising when a free kick was cleared off the line by Colam.

Five minutes from time Rotherfield wrapped up the three points when Colam lobbed the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED RESERVES went down to a 4-1 defeat away at MARLOW TOWN WOMEN.

Charlotte Guppy put the visitors ahead after 22 minutes but the visitors levelled four minutes later. In the second half Marlow netted three more goals to secure the win.