Douglas is hat-trick hero for five-star Henley Town

WARGRAVE missed out on the chance to move into second place in the Premier Division last Saturday as they crashed to a 5-3 defeat at mid-table SB PHOENIX.

The villagers were forced to play part of the match with just 10 players after Joseph Sisson was shown a straight red card in a match that saw Sam Wild score a hat-trick for the visitors.

In Division 1, HENLEY TOWN put in an excellent performance at The Triangle to defeat visitors WINDLESHAM UNITED YOUTH U23s 5-1.

Town opened the scoring after 10 minutes when a Windlesham defender handled in the box. Charlie Douglas stepped up to fire the ball home from the penalty spot.

With Luke Mulvaney, Mike Classen and captain Bertie Gingell all having good games, Henley created plenty of chances and soon added to their lead when Harri Douglas hit a 25-yard volley that flew into the top corner.

Windlesham had a few half chances before Jack Woodley broke away and finished confidently to put the hosts 3-0 up at half-time.

In the second half Town continued to dominate and scored a fourth with a header from Charlie Douglas after a fine cross by Classen.

Charlie Douglas wrapped up the scoring with a fine solo effort, placing his shot to the side of the keeper to complete his hat-trick.

Henley conceded a penalty after a rash challenge by fullback Alfie Wylie let Windlesham in for a late consolation goal. Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED went down to a 4-1 home defeat against WESTWOOD RESERVES.

United started brightly and took the lead after two minutes when following good work by Tom Canning with George O’Brien firing home.

Goring dominated the next 25 minutes with Harry Voice, Mike Holloway and Matt Hayden in control of the midfield but against the run of play a defensive miscommunication gifted Westwood an equaliser.

On the stroke of half-time a further error cost Goring another goal giving Westwood an unexpected lead.

Playing down the slope in the second half Goring were hopeful of turning things around but Westwood grew stronger as the game progressed and added a further goal.

Goring thought they had halved the deficit when Rob Ellington touched home Josh Steven’s long throw, but the referee ruled out the goal. Westwood then added a fourth goal near the end to run out convincing winners.

Visitors GORING UNITED RESERVES ended BINFIELD DEVELOPMENT’S 100 per cent record in Division 3 with a battling draw.

Goals from Jamie Taylor and Alex Halsey gave Goring a 2-0 lead but Binfield reduced the lead before half-time. Binfield scored again during the second half but Goring battled hard to record the draw. Elsewhere in the division, HAMBLEDEN STAGS are still searching for their first points of the season after they went down 5-3 at FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT.

Richaro Lima put the Stags ahead after just eight minutes but the home side fought back with two goals to lead 2-1 at half-time.

Finchampstead extended their lead early in the second half before James Spring and Lima, with his second of the game, levelled the scores for the visitors.

However, the home side went on to score two more goals to secure the three points.