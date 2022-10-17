Women and girls’ football club names new chairwoman

A NEW chairwoman has been appointed by Wargrave Women and Girls’ Football Club.

Imogen Scott, from Shiplake, takes over from Bob Austen, who has led the club for 15 years.

Ms Scott, whose daughter plays for the club’s under-12s team, said: “I’ve been engaged in sport for many years.

“My primary sport was rowing in Henley and Reading and I competed for many years. From school days of hockey and netball through to my years of rowing (pre-children) and now my passion for swimming, running and mountain climbing, I haven’t stopped.

“I look forward to continuing the incredible work that Bob has put in over many years and helping to shape the future of the club for the hundreds of women and girls who make up our membership. It’s such an exciting time for our sport with greater equality and investment in the women’s game and we at the grassroots level can be part of shaping that future.

“Alongside our fantastic committee of volunteers and coaches, I’m excited to see how we can help the next generation of women and girls love their football and the experiences and connections their sport brings.”

Mr Austen began as the resident referee before becoming chairman. During his time, the club has grown from a handful of players to more than 400, making it one of the biggest girls-only clubs in the country.

Mr Austen said: “I’ve loved to help with the club all these years but it needs young blood and someone who connects directly with the age group of players and parents.

“I’ve mixed feelings — I’m sad to be standing down but it’s time to hand over the reins.

“It has been very enjoyable. I was blessed with the group around me, the coaches and the committee. They did all the work and I am full of admiration for them.

“It’s fantastic to work with such committed people who share the same vision for the club.”

Ms Scott will shadow Mr Austen before taking over in the new year.