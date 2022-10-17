Monday, 17 October 2022

17 October 2022

Five-star Guppy shines for Goring United

WARGRAVE WOMEN moved up to fourth place in Division 1 after thrashing basement side BANBURY UNITED WOMEN 10-1 at the Recreation Ground on Sunday.

In Division 2, Charlotte Guppy netted five goals to help GORING UNITED WOMEN ease to a comfortable 6-0 win at OXFORD CITY WOMEN AND GIRLS’ U23s.

Guppy netted twice in the first half and added three more goals in the space of just four minutes in the second half. Abigail Clayton netted United’s other goal after 50 minutes. WARGRAVE WOMEN DEVELOPMENT slipped to the foot of Division 3 South after going down to a 2-1 defeat at home to YATELY UNITED LADIES.

In the Development Division, ROTHERFIELD UNITED WOMEN went down to a 1-0 defeat away at RUISLIP RANGERS LADIES 2nds whilst GORING UNITED WOMEN RESERVES crashed 5-0 at home to KINGSLCLERE LADIES RESERVES.

