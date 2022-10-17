Holders Woodcote march on in Oxon Intermediate Cup

WOODCOTE began their defence of the Oxfordshire Intermediate Cup with an impressive win against a useful WATLINGTON TOWN side last Saturday.

After an even opening 15 minutes the home side took the lead when Matt Ploszynski fired home from close-range, the assist coming from Joe Webber.

A minute later Toby Nowell should have increased the lead after good work by Dan Wallace and then Joe Webber was thwarted by a good save from the Watlington keeper. As the half progressed Watlington began to enjoy more possession and it took a good save from Steve McMullan to preserve his clean sheet.

The visitors ended the half strongly, but fell further behind three minutes into the second-half when hey failed to intercept Steve McMullan’s long downfield kick leaving Nowell in the clear to beat the advancing keeper with ease. This second goal undermined the confidence of the Watlington team and from that point on possession was dominated by the home side.

After a number of near misses, Dan Wallace made it 3-0 in the 80th minute, the incisive pass coming from Webber.

Meanwhile, in the Maidenhead and Norfolkian Reserve Cup, hosts HAMBLEDEN STAGS crashed out of the tournament after losing 3-2 at home to READING YMCA RAPIDS in a match that saw Ben Rackshaw sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the second half.