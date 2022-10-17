Douglas maintains fine form as Town hit top spot

WARGRAVE moved up to second place in the Premier Division thanks for a 5-2 win at basement side WINDLESHAM UNITED last Saturday.

Both Joe Wigmore and Sam Wild netted braces for the visitors while Craig Haylett also got his name on the scoresheet.

HENLEY TOWN moved top of Division 1 after beating visitors WESTWOOD WANDERERS RESERVES 4-2 at the Triangle Ground.

Town started slowly and conceded after five minutes following some poor defending let Brown in to slide the ball past goalkeeper Perry Howard.

Henley soon got into their stride and equalised when Charlie Douglas scored after some good work down the left side from stand-in captain Jack Woodley.

Henley extended the lead on 25 minutes when a short corner from Harri Douglas fed Woodley who, with a fine solo run around three defenders, allowed him to fire past the visiting keeper.

The home side dominated possession for the rest of the half with midfielders Dan York, Harri Douglas, James Purdue and the outstanding Luke Mulvaney creating numerous chances, before Charlie Douglas added a third before half time.

Town were still well on top in the second half and despite all their possession conceded a second when Allan prodded home for Westwood to reduce the home sides lead to a single goal.

Henley wrapped up the points on 75 minutes with a fourth goal after a perfectly weighted through pass by Dan York fed Harri Douglas whose fine cross was headed in by brother Charlie Douglas to complete his hat-trick for the second week in a row.

HAMBLEDEN ran out 2-1 winners away at HURST in their first league match of the season.

Hurst started strongly and had Hambleden under the cosh for the first 15 minutes. Despite their early domination Hurst found themselves a goal down after a breakaway goal from Nathan Horder who calmly slotted the ball to the right of the keeper following a quick break.

Hambleden continued to battle for the rest of the half and were fortunate to be ahead at the interval.

A breakdown in communication following the early exit of centre back Matt Byrne meant changes at half time were necessary.

Hambleden began second half well following the introduction of Dan Sykes and Adam Palmer. Despite finding themselves on top, Hambleden conceded an equaliser from a free-kick with Bloyce rooted to the spot as Hurst made it 1-1.

Hambleden continued to work hard closing down the opposition. Painter fired a free-kick over the bar before Larter’s hard work as the lone striker led to man-of-the-match Rowan Stacey firing an unstoppable shot in off the post from 25 yards to put the visitors 2-1 up.

A number of offside decisions prevented Hambleden from extending the lead further and ultimately led to the dismissal of Larter who picked up two yellow cards in quick succession.

The strength of the Hambleden squad pulled them through this game with Sykes in midfield particularly impressive and Jordan Ridgley coming off the bench for his ninth season with the side to fill in admirably for Byrne.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED went down to a 4-3 defeated at home to WINDLEHSAM UNITED YOUTH U23s in a game that could have gone either way. Westwood took a fortuitous lead when goalkeeper Matt Trimmings’ clearance hit defender Harry Kirk and rebounded into the net. A defensive error then handed the visitors a 2-0 half time lead.

Playing down the slope Goring fought back and halved the deficit when Tom Heslop smashed the ball home after Westwood had failed to clear a set piece.

With the home side in the ascendancy, further goals looked inevitable but against the run of play Westwood were awarded a penalty which they duly converted. Heslop then converted a diving header before Kirk headed home to make the score 3-3.

In the 94th minute Westwood were awarded a free-kick on the left touchline which was headed across goal and converted from close range.