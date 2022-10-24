Ward and Acock trebles put side in seventh heaven

OLLIE Ward and George Acock both scored hat-tricks as AFC HENLEY HAWKS U16s thrashed visitors WHITEGROVE AND WARFIELD SAINTS U16s 7-1 last Saturday.

The Hawks started brightly as James Harris made a mazy run up the right wing, his cross into the centre found Tom Bonser and then Ward who cut through the Saints’ defence and finished with a chip over the keeper to make it 1-0 after five minutes.

The Hawks had the lion’s share of possession with Bonser, Matthew Dippenaar and Joe May commanding the central midfield and centre backs Mike Dowling and Jenson Lea dealing with any Saints’ attacks.

The Hawks won a series of corners with May going close. The Saints levelled the scores on 20 minutes with a well-taken free-kick.

Acock came on in the second quarter and started causing problems for the Saints defence. Combining with some work up play from Harris, he provided an assist for Ward to slot home making it 2-1 after 30 minutes.

Two minutes later history repeated itself with an Acock assist and Ward finished making it 3-1 and completing his half-hour hat-trick.

The second half saw a change of formation for the Hawks as Harry Graham joined Dowling shoring up the central defence, Lea moved into midfield and Tom Francis took over the role of causing problems for the Saints’ defence on the right wing.

Fullbacks Sam Carter and Reese Price were kept busier with Carter not letting any balls get past him and Price putting in a shift and making some incisive tackles on the left.

Saints got a through ball into the Hawks’ box and keeper Lillie Clark made a well-timed run out of goal to clear the ball from danger.

After 50 minutes Dippenaar delivered a chip over the Saints’ defence, which Acock volleyed past the keeper to make it 4-1. Soon after he nearly made it his second with a bicycle kick delivered from the right hitting the post.

For the final quarter, Clark came out of goal to play up front and Bonser went into goal. Bonser’s goal kick led to Acock’s second goal where he went one-on-one with the keeper to make it 5-1.

Lea controlled a ball from the left and sent it through to Clark who took a touch and rifled it home, making it 6-1 with 10 minutes to go.

Pressure from forwards Leo Schlaefli on the left, Clark, Acock and Dowling was intense. A ball came off a Saints’ player and Acock capitalised on this making a run and shot on goal that the keeper couldn’t reach.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U13s picked up a credible 1-1 draw away at EPC DEVELOPMENT U13s in Bracknell in Division 1 of the East Berks League. Last season Bracknell won their division with a 100 per cent record. Angus Smith, Rhys Herbert and Ethan Bentley battled for every ball in midfield, winning the 50/50 challenges while the back four of Isey Walmsley, Ethan Massey, Rupert Pusey and Freddie Estornel were largely untroubled as the half ended goalless.

In the second half EPC took the lead against the run of the play with a long range free kick.

Further chances for EPC were repelled by goalkeeper George Beesley who produced a couple of outstanding saves to keep his side in the game.

The Hurricanes started to mount pressure of their own as they searched for an equaliser. Sikorski continued to trouble the EPC defence, firing just wide from a couple of half chances, and it looked like it wasn’t going to be for the Hurricanes.

With just a minute remaining Herbert floated a free kick into the box which the defence failed to deal with, and the ball dropped to the feet of Estornel who fired home to the top corner from 30 yards to bring the sides level.

There was still time for the away team to mount one final attack as they went for the win, with Sikorski going down in the box under a heavy challenge and appeals for a penalty, which the referee waved away.

AFC HENLEY HOTSPURS U13s moved up to third place in the table after winning 6-0 at PINEWOOD PREDATORS U13s.

The first half was tight with few chances falling to either side. Henley's defence was outstanding and restricted Pinewood to a handful of long-range efforts.

It was similar at the other end until Josh Ashford pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the box and drilled it low into the bottom corner on the stroke of half-time.

The Hotspurs started the second half well, moving the ball around well and went 2-0 up when Zeb Butcher converted a penalty.

It was all Henley for the next 20 minutes and they scored four more in a fine spell of play.

Ashford scored a second with a curling effort from outside the box. Max Mollison showed strength and ability to score two. He almost bagged a third, but the Predators keeper did well to stop his shot which fell to Sam Irving to slot home. This was the Hotspurs first clean sheet of the season with goalkeeper Leo Palmer pulling off several good saves.

AFC HENLEY HARRIERS U13s went down to a 4-1 defeat against MAIDENHEAD LIONS U14s.

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U12s were forced to dig deep to earn a point at home to Reading-based PROCISION SAMBAS U12s.

The Hurricanes played the brightest football early on, and went ahead through Jack Callaway and Oscar Robinson, whilst Ed Tucker hit the bar. By the end of the half, the Sambas had pulled one back, making the score 2-1.

The Sambas proved a greater threat in the second half, breaking through twice to take the lead. The Hurricanes were not to be outdone, and redoubled their efforts after going behind. They showed good character to get back into the game, and were rewarded with 10 minutes to go when Callaway netted the equaliser.

The final minutes were lively, with both teams searching for a winning goal, before settling for a point apiece.