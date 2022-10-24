Potter wraps up side’s first win of campaign

EMMER GREEN recorded their first Premier Division win of the season last Sunday as they triumphed

2-0 at AFC BRADFIELD.

The first half was cagey as both teams defended resolutely keeping chances at a minimum.

AFC Bradfield hit the bar from an effort from range before Emmer Green had a well worked team move saved by the home keeper from Luke Potter’s close range shot as the teams went in level at the break.

In the second half Emmer Green started to control the game and took the lead when a bouncing ball was flicked onwards by Archie Denton into the path of Lewis Jenkins who lobbed the keeper. Emmer Green looked dangerous every time they went forward and doubled their lead when Potter latched on to a loose ball in the area to finish well.

The visitors had more chances to add to their lead but the home side defended well to stop any further score.

In Division 1, GORING UNITED drew 3-3 away at BARTON ROVERS. Andrew Taylor netted twice in two minutes for the visitors in the first-half while Archie Clark netted United’s third goal on the hour mark.